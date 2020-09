Rebacz, Stanley

SUN PRAIRIE - Stanley Rebacz, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Dr., in Sun Prairie. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A private visitation for family is being held. Please follow Covid Rules.

