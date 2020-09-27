Moeser, Patricia

MCFARLAND - Patti Moeser, 67, passed away suddenly on Sept. 24 after persevering through various health-related challenges in recent years. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Sweeney, and mother, Delores Sweeney. She is survived by her husband, Jim, of 42 years, her wonderful daughters Amanda Moeser of Bath, Maine and Amy (Andrew) Baker of Fitchburg, brothers Dennis Sweeney (Randolph) and Mike Sweeney (Portage), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patti graduated from Waunakee High School and UW-Whitewater and worked briefly with youth as a social worker. When Amy and Amanda were young, Patti went back to school and earned a degree in Early Childhood Education and embarked on a 20+ year career working at the University of Wisconsin Preschool Lab, welcoming hundreds of young children into their first early education experience. As the Lead Teacher in the Chipmunks classroom, Patti loved her little "chipmunks" who called her "Miss Patti" and they loved her back. She was fully committed to the values of quality early childhood early learning and was a great mentor and role model for others going into the profession.

Patti was a loving mother and spouse. She was a caring, witty, and determined person who loved to write, draw, read mystery stories, knit, collect recipes, camp up north, and listen to Brewer's games. She was immensely proud of Amanda and Amy and enjoyed watching them grow up into caring and compassionate young women, and she so enjoyed being able to participate in Amy's recent wedding and welcome Andrew Baker into our family.

The family would like to thank the many medical professionals and caretakers who provided care and support for her over the last couple of months and remained committed to their work despite the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patti's great hope was to become a grandmother. In memory of Patti you are encouraged to help Amy and Andrew adopt a child in need by donating to their Go Fund Me effort at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-one-where-we-adopted.

A private family viewing will take place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share your memories of Patti at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Through all her life, even in the tougher times, "her Irish eyes were smiling".

