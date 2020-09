Anderson, Harold

MADISON – Harold Anderson, 95, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 22, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1925 in Duluth, Minn. to Emil and Anna (Ohrstrom) Anderson. Services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E Cheryl Parkway, Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

