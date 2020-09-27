Langdon, Joan Carol (Weavers)

MADISON - Joan Carol (Weavers) Langdon passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, with family at her side at Agrace Hospice Care. Joan was the first child of Harvey and Lillian Weavers, born on April 12, 1928. Two brothers, Glenn and Mark, followed. Her childhood years were spent in Manitowoc, Wis. Living along Lake Michigan instilled her great love of the water. She loved to swim and walk on the beach. Traveling up the Lake Michigan coast to Door County was a yearly ritual throughout her entire life.

When Joan was a high school sophomore, the family relocated to Madison, and she attended Madison West High School, graduating in 1946. She attended UW-Madison, majoring in English, and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. While attending a Lutheran Students Association event, she met the love of her life, Jim. They were married in 1952 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2017, six months before Jim passed away. Joan and Jim raised their family in the Orchard Ridge neighborhood on Madison's far west side. Joan taught English at Madison East High School from 1963 to 1990. Striving to balance career and family, she was a loving, supportive mom. Joan was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge in several different clubs. She loved to travel throughout the United States and Europe, but "the most beautiful place on Earth" was Norway, which Joan and Jim visited several times.

Joan leaves behind sons, William (Patti) Langdon, Robert (Lisa) Langdon; daughter, Mary (Greg) Wescott; grandchildren, Erin Wescott, Michael (Kristy) Wescott, John Langdon, Sarah (Tim) Geiger, Sonja Langdon, and Nora Langdon; great-grandsons, Logan Wescott and Brycen Wescott; and both brothers and their families.

The family wishes to thank the excellent, compassionate support from Agrace Hospice Care and the loving, caring staff at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care in Cottage Grove. Thanks also to Pastor John Swanson for his continued support for our family. Memorials to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) will be greatly appreciated.

Due to COVID 19, Joan's burial service will be private.

