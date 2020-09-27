Olson, Steven Randall

MADISON - Steve "Ole" aka "O-train" Olson, age 68, died at his home on Sept. 21, 2020 following a brief illness.

Steve was born during a blizzard in Wilmar, Minn. on Feb. 19, 1952 to Luella and Randall Olson. At age four, his family moved to Wauwatosa then relocated to Madison when he was 16. Steve was a graduate of Madison East and attended UW-Madison where he gained an education but not quite a degree. After college he sold custom kitchen cabinets with his dad, then moved to Lake Tahoe, returning to Madison where he tended bar at the 602 Club, worked as a realtor, and most recently drove part time for Union Cab.

He is survived by his mother, Luella; his partner, Robbi Dreifuerst; three siblings, Merlaine (Rick) Zwartverwer of Klamath Falls, Ore.; Jerry (Lom) of Oakland, Calif.; and Dave (TJ) of Cottage Grove. He is also survived by a niece, Kara Kaefring and three nephews, Luke Zwartverwer; and Jesse and Travis Olson. Steve also leaves behind a host of friends, including the sheepshead gang and his golfing buddies (who saw him shoot a 78 this summer!).

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Randy, and two uncles.

Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. Cress Funeral Home is serving the family. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.