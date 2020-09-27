Wagner, Delbert "Skip"

MADISON - Delbert "Skip" Wagner, age 81 passed away Sept. 16, 2020 at Agrace.

Del is survived by his daughters Denise Falk (Janesville), D'ette Wagner (Mike), sister Darlene Skolaski (Madison), grandchildren Brendan, Jordan, Jessica, Kevin, great grandchildren Zachary, Nathan and Elsa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Loretta Wagner.

A get together will be held on Oct. 17, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Tully's II, 6401 Monona Drive. Anyone that would like to celebrate Del's life is welcome to come and join the family.