STOUGHTON – Patricia A. (Slater) Christensen, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born March 17, 1936, the daughter of Rex L. and Celia M. (Swenson) Slater. Pat married Archie T. Christensen on Sept. 1, 1956, and they had four children.

Pat was a longtime resident of Stoughton. She worked for the Stoughton Area School District and was involved in many activities including the Stoughton Booster Club and score keeping for many high school sports. She and Archie, along with their grandchildren, ran the concession stand for the high school and VFW baseball teams. Pat and Archie created the memorial that stands today in the outfield of the high school baseball field. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was a volunteer at Stoughton Hospital. Pat managed the concession stand at the Mandt Center during the Stoughton Fair.

Pat is survived by her husband of 64 years, Archie; children, Wayne (Marie) Christensen, Kim (Mike) Taylor, Karla (Terry) Gander and Michael Christensen; grandchildren, Heather (Timothy) Christensen Kilkenny, Bryan Christensen, Kent (Libby) Taylor, Kyle (Alison Reamer) Taylor, Jeremy Gander, Peter Gander and Natalie Christensen; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Harper Taylor; sister, June Farr; sisters-in-law, Joan Slater and Katherine Slater; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ellen L. (Alfonso) Hurtado, John Slater (Doris), Leroy E. Slater, Ralph E. Slater and Bernard L. Slater; and brother-in-law, Charles Farr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

