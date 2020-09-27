Hilker, David

MADISON - David Hilker, age 81, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on May 24, 1939, in Madison, the son of Rodney Hilker and Mabel (Schulz) of Juneau, Wis.

Dave grew up and attended school in Juneau and proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He married Marianne Henriksen on March 29, 1980. Dave was a self-employed carpenter with a wide range of skills and spent many hours woodworking.

Dave was a member of the Juneau EMS and Juneau and Beaver Dam Fire Departments. He loved doing everything with Marianne, together they were spontaneous and adventurous. He loved spending time with his daughters, and loved and adored his dogs. Some of his favorite pastimes were watching the Brewers, Badgers, and the Packers. He also loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and cooking.

Dave is survived by his wife, Marianne; four daughters, Lori (Ronald) Tolsma, Michele Mays, Christine (Steven) Benson and Sara (Blane) Beebe; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his father-in-law, Orvil Henriksen; brother-in-law, John (Donna) Henriksen; sister-in-law, Cherry (Richard) Yarwood; sister-in-law, Clara Hilker; and many nieces, nephews and family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lyle; mother-in-law, Leona (Toots) Henriksen; and brother-in-law, Orvil Henriksen Jr.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit David's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. An outdoor drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, people may greet the family from the safety of their own vehicle. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at the HORICON VFW, 735 S. Hubbard St., Horicon, following the visitation, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Tuesday. All family and friends are welcome.

May we all remember his beautiful blue eyes, his kind heart, and never-ending smile. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

