Moyer, Jean (Booth)

CROSS PLAINS - Jean (Booth) Moyer passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her residence at Milestone Assisted Living in Cross Plains. Jean was born on Aug. 19, 1928, to Glen and Ida Booth on the Booth Home Farm in the hills of Vermont Township.

Jean attended her early grades at the Booth Country School and graduated from Black Earth High School, with the class of 1946. She met the love of her life at a dance hall in Barneveld shortly thereafter. She and Harold D. Moyer started their amazing life together on Oct. 12, 1946. Jean and Harold resided most of their married life where Jean was born, raising their three sons, Larry, Mark, and Dave. Together they made a life, raising their boys and farming.

After their life of farming was complete, she worked as a housekeeper for the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics for many years meeting many wonderful co-workers and friends. Jean and Harold enjoyed visiting with neighbors and friends, but especially enjoyed the time with their boys. Jean was later blessed with two wonderful daughters-in-law, Terry and Julie. Jean's pride and joy were her six grandchildren and seven great-granddaughters. In her later years, Jean enjoyed many trips to her home farm, rides to the Snow Bull Shack, and enjoyed the company of the hunting crew. Jean was a long-time member of the Midland United Methodist Church, where she was actively involved.

Jean is survived by her sons, Larry of Portage, Mark (Terry) of Black Earth, and Dave (Julie) of Blue Mounds. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Chris (Rachel) Moyer, Tanya Moyer, Jessica (Tary) Handschke, Bryan (Shannon) Moyer, Shane (Samantha) Moyer and Brooke (Nathan) Millonzi; and her special pride and joy, her seven great-granddaughters, Brittany Moyer, Ava and Claire Handschke, Jaede and Chesney Moyer, and Raegan and Noa Jean Moyer; and many, many special friends whose lives Jean has touched. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Harold; brothers, John and Robert Booth; sister, Carol Eveland; and many in-laws on both sides of the family.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a private family service will be held, with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Jean's name to Midland United Methodist Church in Mazomanie.

The family would like to express a sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Milestone Assisted Living for the excellent care they provided Jean these past six years. We would also like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the care and compassion provided to Jean.

In the words of Jean, "Honest to God, it brings tears to my eyes to go, but it's been a wonderful life and I will now be with my honey." Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

