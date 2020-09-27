Nyenhuis, Jeffrey Scott

MONONA - Jeffrey Scott Nyenhuis, age 56, of Monona, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was born on Aug. 26, 1964, in Sheboygan, the son of William and Joan (Meylink) Nyenhuis.

Jeffrey graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1982, where he was the proud recipient of the basketball Defensive Player of the Year Award, as well as a fierce offensive lineman. He went on to graduate from the UW-Stout with a bachelor's degree in Packaging Engineering. Jeff was mechanically inclined and could fix anything. He was self-employed, a jack of all trades and a member of the Monona Grove Businessman's Association.

Jeffrey's family meant the world to him. His greatest source of pride were his children, Andrew and Delaney. He loved cheering them on at their multiple sporting events. Family board games were a favorite, especially since he knew all the rules! His hobbies included hunting and fishing, as well as softball and golf. He also enjoyed watching football and basketball and was known to cook a delicious meal to accompany it. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman and loved going to the property in Tomah and the adventures of four wheeling and snowmobiling.

Jeffrey is survived by his children, Andrew Nyenhuis and Delaney Nyenhuis; former wife, Lisa Sheil Nyenhuis; parents, William and Joan; brother, Scott (Barb) Nyenhuis; sister, Jodi (Dale) VanEss; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Nyenhuis; maternal grandparents, Leland and Jenny Meylink; and paternal grandparents, William G. and Alice Nyenhuis.

A drive through visitation will be held at the SHEIL FAMILY FARM, 2038 Hwy MM, Oregon, on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. A private family service will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

