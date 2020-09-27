O'Donahue, Pamela M.

SUN PRAIRIE - Pamela M. O'Donahue passed away at Marquardt Memorial Manor on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the age of 64.

Pamela is lovingly remembered by her children, Christopher, Andrew and Sarah; grandchildren, Brett, Arianna, Megan and Evelyn; mother, LaVone; brother, Dane; sister, Kay; and is expecting a newborn grandson soon. She was preceded in death by her son, Matt; and father, Cecil.

Pamela was born in Fort Campbell, Ky., on July 2, 1956, the daughter of Cecil Hendricks and LaVone Kasper. She graduated from Queen of Apostles in 1974. Pamela worked numerous jobs but her long term careers were at Care Cabs and Madison Metro. She enjoyed reading books, playing brain teaser games, watching detective shows, spending time with family, gardening, cooking and camping.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding. An outdoor visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 25 people are allowed at the service/visitation at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required. A private burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

