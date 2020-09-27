Relph, Geraldine L.

MADISON / HOLLANDALE - Geraldine L. Relph, age 67, of Hollandale, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Oct. 30, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of George and Ragna (Larson) Bringe.

Geraldine graduated from Sun Prairie High School. She worked for over 40 years at National Mutual Benefit prior to retiring. She enjoyed watching sports, especially cheering on her son, Bob's basketball team during his coaching career. Geraldine loved Country music and was a wonderful singer. She also enjoyed baking cookies, cakes, bars and simply anything sweet. Geraldine loved being outdoors, tending to her flowers and watching nature.

Geraldine is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" Relph and Sheryl Hankel; two sisters, Karen Love and Georgeann Bringe; brother, Bill (Beverly) Lister; special friend and companion, Bill Whitford; brother-in-law, Conrad "Connie" Campbell; her cat named Skeeter; many loving nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joanne Eveland, Mary and Ray Murphy, Judy Schneider, Vicki Mowbray, Robert Lamb and Terry Busker and family. She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Margaret Campbell, Georgia (Donald) White and Gail Bringe; and brother, John "Jack" Lister.

An outside visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison. A private funeral service will be held. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

