Aaron Niebuhr
1982 - 2020
BORN
1982
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Madison East High School
Niebuhr, Aaron Scott

MADISON - Aaron Scott Niebuhr, age 38, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 15, 1982, in Madison, the son of Wayne and Dawn (Rickey) Niebuhr. Aaron graduated from Madison East High School in 2000.

Due to COVID-19, a private gathering will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the family of Aaron to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
