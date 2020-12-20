Niebuhr, Aaron Scott

MADISON - Aaron Scott Niebuhr, age 38, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 15, 1982, in Madison, the son of Wayne and Dawn (Rickey) Niebuhr. Aaron graduated from Madison East High School in 2000.

Due to COVID-19, a private gathering will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the family of Aaron to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

