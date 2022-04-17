Menu
Addie Ree Gault
ABOUT
Portage High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Addie Ree Gault

Jan. 24, 1938 - March 29, 2022

STOUGHTON - Addie Ree Gault, age 84, went to meet her Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was born in Ithaca on January 24, 1938, the daughter of Francis and Alice (Kearney) Gault. Addie graduated from Portage High School in 1956, and from Stevens Point Teacher College. She taught 8th grade math at the Stoughton Middle School. Addie Ree was active in her community and in her church, Stoughton United Methodist.

She is survived by her brother, Bill (Judi) Gault; nieces and nephews; family members; and friends. Addie Ree was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton, with Rev. James Salimes officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to your favorite charity. Please share your memories of Addie Ree by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
April 17, 2022
I want to celebrate the life of a teacher I admired with my memory of her. Miss Gault taught at Pacific Grade School back in the 50s. One day she took a group of us to her home. I think it was near the old hospital on Pleasant St. I can remember her coming out of the kitchen with some candies she had just bought. She told us they were chocolate covered ants and crickets. Of course we had never heard of that, but some of us tried them anyway. She took time to broaden our horizons with a lot of other things we had never explored. Thank you Miss Gault. You will never be forgotten.
Charlotte Sines-Walker
School
April 15, 2022
