Lawver, Adeline N.

SUN PRAIRIE - Adeline N. Lawver, age 92, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. She was born April 30, 1928, in Wheeler, Wis., to Archie R. and Lorena V. (Rehm) Krause. The former Adeline N. Krause married Harold J. Lawver on April 3, 1948, and they were married 37 years until Harold preceded her in death. Adeline was a stay-at-home mom for many years, worked as a receptionist in a hair salon, and retired from State of WI - Dept. of Vital Records. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Her number one priority was always her family. Anyone who came to visit always got fed and had a place to stay.

Adeline is survived by her children, Cheryle (Steve) Barrett and Steve (Jeanne) Lawver; five grandchildren, Jimmy (Kiely), Jeremy (LeighAnn), Bryan (Winona), Shannon (Nick) and Nikki (Andrew); 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Pikaboo, her fur buddy, always made her happy during her visits. In addition to her husband, Adeline was preceded in death by her five siblings.

A private service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church for immediate family. Committal will be at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church (N. Sherman Ave., Madison) where she was a member for many years. A special thanks to all the staff at Sun Prairie Health Care Center for their care and support. We love you forever in our hearts and will miss you dearly.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257