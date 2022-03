Stransky, Adrian

MADISON - Adrian Stransky died Jan. 28, 2021. A memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at BLESSED SACRAMENT PARISH, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison, with a celebration of life reception in the Parish Hall following Mass. Adrian's eight children will attend, and friends and family are welcome. A full obituary is available at ryanfuneralservice.com.

