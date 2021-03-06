Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Agnes Connors
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Connors, Agnes

MADISON - Agnes Connors, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born on Aug. 4, 1924, in Montello, Wis., the daughter of Peter and Mary (Kanke) Nickolai.

She was united in marriage to Bernard J. Connors on July 21, 1947.

Agnes attended St. John the Baptist Parochial School and Montello High School. A talented musician, Agnes played the cornet in the high school marching band and loved playing the piano. After graduation she worked for the O.P.A. Federal Government during World War II for many years. Later, she worked in Marquette County Agricultural Extension as secretary, where she met her husband. Together they had six children. Agnes was a stay-at-home mom until her children were raised, later working for J.C. Penney in Madison for 20 years. Agnes was a member of the Catholic Financial Services Catholic Order of Foresters, Women of St. Bernard Catholic Church, and the Resurrection Choir. She volunteered in many church activities and was known for her delicious barbeque.

Agnes is survived by her five daughters, Mary (Guy) Reynolds, Theresa Zabit, Peggy Connors, Alice (Luis) Suarez and Laura (Tom) Annear; grandchildren, Anthony (Karen) Zabit, Anna Reynolds, Suzy (Ryan) Burnett, Emily Connors, Blake (Olivia) and Eva Suarez, and Jake, Allison and Connor Annear; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Marc, Katelyn, Charles, Connor and Ava Zabit, Lucy, Alice and Guy Burnett, and Agnes Bird Suarez; sister, Madeline Engelhart; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard; son, John; her parents; two brothers, Father Clarence Nickolai and Father Arthur Nickolai; and sister, Margaret Schwartz-Fernholz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit the church's webpage (sbmsn.org/index.html) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021. A visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the Mass on Sunday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Doylestown.

Memorials may be gifted in Agnes' name to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Bernard Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church (Madison)
2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI
Mar
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church (Madison)
2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI
Mar
7
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church (Madison)
2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI
Mar
7
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church (Madison)
2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of Agnes' passing. She was a sweet friend and a kind woman and she will be missed by all of us at St. B's.
Ann Marie and Jim Zagzebski
March 8, 2021
Aunt Agnes always had a bright smile and warm hug. She always had a meal ready in the freezer and used it when the Connors station wagon pulled into your driveway most summers! Lots of great memories. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. She loved the Lord and her family!
Kathy Connors Head
March 7, 2021
Anthony, so sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved grandma. We are thinking about you and your entire family.
Amie & Andy Buecker
March 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Aunt Agnes was so nice to talk with and enjoyed her company and she'll greatly missed by everyone.
Chuck Schwartz
March 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the Connors family she was a wonderful lady RIP Agnes
Pat Bailey
March 6, 2021
Aunt Agnes will be truly remembered by everyone that knew her. She was the sweetest person to talk with and share memories. Her love and spirit will always be with me.
Cindy Altenberger
March 6, 2021
That is a beautiful picture of Agnes. She was such a delightful person to visit with. I can still see her cooking in the kitchen in her home. My condolences to all of you. Bridget Griffin
Bridget A. Griffin
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results