Aimee Biba

Aug. 6, 1980 - March 25, 2022

MADISON - Aimee Biba, age 41, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. She was the beloved only child of Kenneth and Debra (Dunn) Biba. She was born on August 6, 1980, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.

Aimee graduated from Madison LaFollette High School and earned a bachelor's degree from the university of Wisconsin, Madison. She enjoyed success in her career and was well respected in her field and by her colleagues.

Aimee was a beautiful, kind soul. She will be dearly missed by many.

She is survived by her loving significant other, Brian Jurkowski; her mother, Deb; grandmother, Arlene Biba; aunts: Diane (Jeff) Hoffman, Darcy Dunn, Dawna Bollig, Donna (Paul) Werth, Barb (Rich) Hurley; and two beloved dogs, Stella and Frankie. She is also survived by many dear relatives and friends.

She will be greeted in heaven by her father, Ken; grandmother, Janice Dunn; grandfathers: Philip Dunn and Joseph Biba; uncles: Dale Biba and Alan Hale; her very special cousin, Kristi Hoffman; also, Brian's father, John Jurkowski.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 4:00 PM at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until time of services. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Dane County Humane Society on behalf of Aimee and her family. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257