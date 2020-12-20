Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Al Raether

Raether, Al

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. - On Dec. 13, 2020, Al Raether shot his age (88) and bought the first round in the 19th hole at the Celestial Links. He wished the celebration were for a better score but, as always, he counted his blessings and enjoyed the moment.

Al lived most of his life in Madison, where he owned a business, played golf at Nakoma, went to countless Badgers games and raised four daughters with his wife, Faith. After retirement, he and Faith settled in Arizona, where they made wonderful new friends and golfed year-round.

Al is survived by his loving wife; daughters, Rebecca, Barb (Mike Baker), Patty and Teresa; and grandchildren, Katie, Ross, Reed and Charlie. They will all miss his laughter, wisdom and love. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Grace; and his son-in-law, Tom (Patty) Milliken.

His family hopes you'll remember Al by hitting the links, observing cocktail hour, refraining from idle chatter while the Packers have the ball, or making a donation to the Salvation Army. (Preferably all of the above.) Most of all, enjoy life and take people as you find them, as he did.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dearest Faith and Family, Our deepest sympathy for the loss of your dear husband and loving father. We will try and help your mother through this tough transition. I golf with her and hope she continues to be apart of our league. I've enjoyed Faith's stories of what a good and kind husband Al was to her. She is such a beautiful lady inside and out. I'm sure he will be watching over her.
Carla and Ron Ritchie
December 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Remember Al so well. Condolences to all the family members.
Judi Anderson Frahm
December 21, 2020
Pam and I are saddened by your loss. I remember Al as having unflinching integrity and a great sense of humor. Rest in peace Al.
John henderson
December 21, 2020
Patty you were blessed to have a father so special and caring. His memory will live on in your hearts. God Bless .
Gene & Amy Zumwalt
December 20, 2020
Al was one great neighbor, and more importantly a great friend. He enjoyed his retirement and his family to the utmost. You will be missed.
Mark and Sandy Eckstein
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results