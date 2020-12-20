Raether, Al

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. - On Dec. 13, 2020, Al Raether shot his age (88) and bought the first round in the 19th hole at the Celestial Links. He wished the celebration were for a better score but, as always, he counted his blessings and enjoyed the moment.

Al lived most of his life in Madison, where he owned a business, played golf at Nakoma, went to countless Badgers games and raised four daughters with his wife, Faith. After retirement, he and Faith settled in Arizona, where they made wonderful new friends and golfed year-round.

Al is survived by his loving wife; daughters, Rebecca, Barb (Mike Baker), Patty and Teresa; and grandchildren, Katie, Ross, Reed and Charlie. They will all miss his laughter, wisdom and love. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Grace; and his son-in-law, Tom (Patty) Milliken.

His family hopes you'll remember Al by hitting the links, observing cocktail hour, refraining from idle chatter while the Packers have the ball, or making a donation to the Salvation Army. (Preferably all of the above.) Most of all, enjoy life and take people as you find them, as he did.