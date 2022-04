Royal, Al

MADISON - Al Royal passed peacefully, comfortably and among friends on June 23, 2021. An 82nd Airborne World War II veteran, UW grad, Madison School social worker, Peace Corp, Red Cross and Ronald McDonald House volunteer...he served the community selflessly. He was a lifelong student and fixture at UW Hoofers. Al's favorite place was the Union Terrace, gazing over Lake Mendoza. Next time you're there...have a beer for Al.