Al Wilkening
Wilkening, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Al

BROOKLYN – Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Al Wilkening, age 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home in Brooklyn, Wis., after a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, and a memorial service with military honors will be held at PEOPLE'S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Fellowship, food and refreshments to follow at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care. Private interment was held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Brooklyn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Al's name may be made to the Al Wilkening Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Wisconsin National Guard Foundation, Inc., 2400 Wright St., Suite 151, Madison, WI 53704, Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church or the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Aug
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
PEOPLE'S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
