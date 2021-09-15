Goldsmith, Alan C.D.

KENOSHA - Alan C. D. Goldsmith, 76, of Kenosha passed away on Sept. 12, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice Alliance.

Alan was born on Aug. 1, 1945, in Ladysmith, Wis., to Ralph D. and Lois A. (Walter) Goldsmith. He is survived by siblings, Arlet Steel, Carole (Gary) Young, Jamie (Carrie) Goldsmith; nieces and nephews Kathryn (Peter) Springer, Mark Steel, Lauren (Todd) King, Lesley (Jon Kendziera) Reynolds, Garret (Linda) Reynolds, Calgary Goldsmith, Katie Monahan, Amanda Johnson, and Elizabeth Peterson; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by parents, Ralph and Lois Goldsmith; niece, Stacey Reynolds; and brother-in-law Russ Steel.

As a child Alan started in the family newspaper business, the Boscobel Dial. He graduated from Boscobel High School in 1963. He then joined the Air Force and attended Syracuse University majoring in Russian and serving in Turkey through his term. He attended UW-Milwaukee, where he earned a BFA, and UW-Madison, MA, MFA. He continued to work for the Dial and taught at UW-Richland, Mount Senario College and UW-Parkside. At UW-Parkside he taught graphic design, web design, package design, typography, digital photography and computer illustration. He served as art department chair for three years, and retired Professor Emeritus in 2011.

Alan's interests were wide and varied. He traveled widely and was equally entertaining as host or guest.

More than one friend enlisted him for travel adventures to England, France, Germany, China, the former USSR, Egypt, Turkey, Croatia, and others.

He was active on the Kenosha Public Museums Foundation Board and the Kenosha Public Museums Board of Trustees, serving as secretary and president of the Board of Trustees, and vice president of the Foundation board. He was a member of the board of directors of the Kenosha Harbor Market and Winter Harbor Market, 2007-2021, cementing further cherished friendships, through marketing and developing the event.

His art reflected his varied and fascinating life, and has been displayed at Wisconsin museums in Kenosha, Racine, Madison, Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Appleton, among other state and national exhibitions. His lifelong passion for the study of all things Egypt was exemplified by his extensive collection of resource materials, his travels to the country and in his own Egypt-themed artwork.

Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, Wis., is handling arrangements. Alan's wishes were that no services be held at this time. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Alan's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com