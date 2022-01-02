Menu
Alfonse "Al" Reichenberger
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Reichenberger, Alfonse "Al"

MADISON - Al Reichenberger, age 80, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021. There will be a celebration of Alfonse Reichenberger's well-lived life on Jan. 9, from 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at ENO VINO DOWNTOWN, 1 N. Webster St., on the ninth and 10th floor of the AC Hotel.

Friends who wish to memorialize Al's passing are asked to contribute to the Agrace Foundation, which cared for Al in his final days. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
Jan
9
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
ENO VINO DOWNTOWN
1 N. Webster St., on the ninth and 10th floor of the AC Hotel, WI
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
January 2, 2022
