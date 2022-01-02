Reichenberger, Alfonse "Al"

MADISON - Al Reichenberger, age 80, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021. There will be a celebration of Alfonse Reichenberger's well-lived life on Jan. 9, from 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at ENO VINO DOWNTOWN, 1 N. Webster St., on the ninth and 10th floor of the AC Hotel.

Friends who wish to memorialize Al's passing are asked to contribute to the Agrace Foundation, which cared for Al in his final days. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

