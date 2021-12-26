Durtschi, Alfred John "A.J."

HUTTO, Texas/MOUNT HOREB – Alfred John "A.J." Durtschi, 64, of Hutto, Texas/Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away on Nov. 23, 2021, after battling health issues. A.J. was born in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 5, 1957, to Walter and Marion Durtschi. He grew up and went to school in Mount Horeb and also obtained his business associate's degree at MATC. A.J. was a member of DECA, which lead him to develop a strong interest in business and entrepreneurial ventures. He had his hands in many business ventures throughout his life and also had a knack for developing and maintaining lifetime friends and family. He loved and was loved by many. A.J., like his brothers, was given many responsibilities that taught him the value of hard work. His work ethic continued throughout his life.

A.J. was a loving son, brother, father, step-grandfather, and close friend to everyone who knew him. He was an avid NASCAR, Badgers, and Packers fan and loved to unwind to music from artists such as Pink Floyd, Joe Bonamassa, and yes, even KISS. He was a loyal and caring man who possessed a light in his eyes, a bellowing laugh, and the widest smile that would brighten the day of those who surrounded him. When it came to having fun, he played as hard as he worked. He enjoyed taking his sons to sporting events of all types in order to have that special time together. AJ was generous and shared what he had with his family and friends, and his generosity created strong relationships that were a trademark of his character.

A.J. met Nancy Terry a short time ago, and the two developed a friendship that resulted in marriage that lasted for the remainder of his life. In their far too short time together, they developed a tight bond and enjoyed an adventurous, fun, and loving life.

A.J. is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Nathaniel and Justin; daughter-in-law, Lindsay; stepdaughters, Kylie, Avery, Katy, Anna, Heidi, and Greta; along with his older brother, Brian Durtschi (wife, Svetlana Neshlyaeva). He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marion Durtschi; and his oldest brother, Duane. A.J.'s spark for living life to the fullest created lasting relationships with his family and friends and precious memories that will dwell in the minds of those who knew and loved him. Celebration of life services are to be established in Texas and Wisconsin after the holidays.