Ovadal, Alfred C.

McFARLAND – Alfred C. Ovadal, age 86, of McFarland, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, following a brief illness.

A celebration of Alfred's life will be held at a later date.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com