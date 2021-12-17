Farber, Alice M.

REEDSBURG - Alice M. Farber, age 92, of Reedsburg, died on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center. She was born on Oct. 2, 1929, in La Valle, the daughter of Adolf and Agatha (Burmester) Mueller. On Aug. 28, 1948, she was married to Dale F. Farber. Alice was a faithful and active member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church and a member of the Reedsburg Log Village. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her two children, James (Karen) Farber of Ladysmith and Kristine Crisafulli of Reedsburg; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Gehrke-Carlson (Keith) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; her nephew, Chad (Janelle) Gehrke; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, on Dec. 24, 2006; and a brother, Ervin Mueller.

A private family service will be conducted on Monday, Dec. 20, at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to the Reedsburg Log Village would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.