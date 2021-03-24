Menu
Alice Laurant
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Laurant, Alice Marie

STOUGHTON - Alice Marie Laurant, age 67, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on April 29, 1953, in Green Bay, the daughter of Harold Laurant and Blanche (Karner) Hansen.

Alice worked as a Physical Therapy Assistant for Skaalen Home and then Edgerton Care Center, retiring in 2019. She was a member of Lakeview Evangelical Church, a Bible group, and a cancer support group that was very helpful to her. Alice enjoyed traveling to Mexico and around the U.S. with family and friends. She took pride in spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Alice is survived by her son, Matthew Leo (Courtney Erickson) Zarnoth; daughter, Michelle Genthe; three step-daughters, Jessica Zarnoth, Jennifer Zarnoth and Michelle Zambon; step-son, Mark Zarnoth; brother, Joe (Susie) Laurant; grandchildren, Leo and Natalie Zarnoth, Ethan Diederich, and Brendan and Jacob Bragg; and many other grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John (Lee Ann) Laurant.

The family wishes to thank the Lakeview cancer support group, the staff at the UW Hospital and Clinics, and the many family and friends who showed her support.

Burial will be held at Wheeler Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure of meeting Alice during our Essentials class and Bible study classes at Lakeview Church. She was so kind and I enjoyed her testimony. She really was so special and gave me encouragement that God can use difficult times and turn it into a blessing. I am truly going to miss her!
Melody Hahn
Acquaintance
March 24, 2021
I've only known Alice for about 2 to 3 years. During that time we were neighbors, living in the same condo association. We also went to the same church. We often sat together and would talk after the service. She was a very pleasant and warm person and always had a positive outlook on life. She was fun to be with. Just before the pandemic, she invited me several times to go to a movie with her and 2 other friends. Alice, I am so happy that we met and became friends even if the time was short. I'll see you in the future in heaven!!










Kathy Nyhof
Friend
March 23, 2021
Alice was a beautiful and kind person who took after her Mom, Blanche, who was married to my husband's grandfather, Milton Hansen. Like her Mom, Alice had a warm smile and delightful laugh that warmed your soul. Our thoughts are with your family. The Dale Selner Family
Cynthia Selner
Acquaintance
March 22, 2021
