Laurant, Alice Marie

STOUGHTON - Alice Marie Laurant, age 67, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on April 29, 1953, in Green Bay, the daughter of Harold Laurant and Blanche (Karner) Hansen.

Alice worked as a Physical Therapy Assistant for Skaalen Home and then Edgerton Care Center, retiring in 2019. She was a member of Lakeview Evangelical Church, a Bible group, and a cancer support group that was very helpful to her. Alice enjoyed traveling to Mexico and around the U.S. with family and friends. She took pride in spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Alice is survived by her son, Matthew Leo (Courtney Erickson) Zarnoth; daughter, Michelle Genthe; three step-daughters, Jessica Zarnoth, Jennifer Zarnoth and Michelle Zambon; step-son, Mark Zarnoth; brother, Joe (Susie) Laurant; grandchildren, Leo and Natalie Zarnoth, Ethan Diederich, and Brendan and Jacob Bragg; and many other grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John (Lee Ann) Laurant.

The family wishes to thank the Lakeview cancer support group, the staff at the UW Hospital and Clinics, and the many family and friends who showed her support.

Burial will be held at Wheeler Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590