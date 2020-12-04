McGuire, Alice

HIGHLAND - Alice McGuire, age 86, of Highland, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. Alice was born on June 23, 1934, in the Castle Rock area to John and Mary (Biba) Stanek. She married John McGuire on June 6, 1955, at St. John Nepomuc Catholic Church on Castle Rock Ridge in Grant County. Together they farmed and raised eight children outside of Highland, Wis. Her children loved her baked breads and apple pies. She gardened, canned produce, baked, sewed, embroidered, and quilted many wonderful projects for her family. She was an active member of St. Philip Church. Alice will be greatly missed by her family and all who were touched by her life.

Alice is survived by four sons, John P. (Michelle) of Highland, Mark (Julie Mitchell) of Highland, and Dennis (Sharon) and Alan (Marcia), both of Brodhead; four daughters, Karen (Wayne) Kisting and Joanne Donhowe, both of Platteville, Lori (Jim) Schmitt of Belleville and Rita (Matthew) Macdonald of the Town of Middleton; 19 grandchildren, Jeff (Beth) Brunton, Kayla (Mike) Macaluso, Matthew (Kaylyn) and Allie (Will Leightner) Donhowe,

Andrew, Derek and Adam Schmitt, Jill, Brent and Kevin Macdonald, Meaghan, Katie (Mike Cummings) and Cassie (Justin Athorp) McGuire, David, Elizabeth, Samantha and Madeline McGuire and Kelsi and John (little John) McGuire; three great-grandchildren, Olivia and Myles Brunton, and Connor Macaluso; three step-grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley) Kisting, Molly (Matthew) Andrews and Katie (Josh Washburn) Finley; and seven step-great-grandchildren, Brayden, Owen, Mallory and Brennen Andrews, River Kisting, and Bryliee and Paislee Washburn; Sarah and Gus Mitchell and Gretchen (Glen) Brandt (Rhett and Archer). She is further survived by two sisters, Ann McGuire and Dorothy (Richard) Hackl; two brothers, John (Helen) Stanek and Donald Stanek; and sisters-in-law, Marcella Stanek, Bernice Stanek, Helen Stanek, Mary Lou Stanek and Mary Stanek.

She was preceded in death by husband, John; an infant son, David J. McGuire; her parents; five brothers, Joe, Carl, Paul, Francis and Bill; and one sister, Mary (John) Kohout.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Father Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in St. Philip's Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, Alice's family requests memorials be made to Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church or Agrace Hospice.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

Highland (608) 929-4815

www.houckfuneralhomes.com