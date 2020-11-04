Schuller, Alice G.

MONONA - Alice G. Schuller, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Heritage Monona. She was born on April 2, 1929, in Fennimore, Wis., the daughter of Oscar and Edith (Everson) Kreul.

Alice graduated from Milwaukee Teacher College. She married Robert Schuller on Nov. 23, 1950. Alice was a licensed teacher through second grade and worked as a teacher and director for St. Mark's Nursery School for 22 years. She loved every minute of being a teacher and loved to be with children.

Alice was a charter member at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church where she was a former organist and a longtime choir member. She was an early member of the Dean House Society and was a member of the Madison Symphony Chorus. Alice enjoyed singing and playing the piano up until this past spring. She was honored to play at various public events.

Alice was politically motivated to establish voting rights and enjoyed working at the polls. She loved to cook and enjoyed knitting and creating beautiful stained-glass pieces and rosemaling. She also loved to collect antiques and pottery.

Alice is survived by her two daughters, Suzy (David) Hanson and Laura (Mark) Rundle; two sons, David (Rosemary) Schuller and Daniel (Jane) Schuller; five grandchildren, Andy Schuller, Nissa Schuller, Dara (Dr. Bjorn) Hanson, Alexandra Teschan and Rebecca Teschan; three great-grandchildren, Thor and Griffin Hanson, and Matthew Teschan; many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert.

A private family burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorials may be gifted in Alice's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

