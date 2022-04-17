Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice L. Swinehart
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home
780 N Winsted St
Spring Green, WI

Alice L. Swinehart

SPRING GREEN - Alice L. Swinehart, age 83, of Spring Green, WI, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, after a brief illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green, WI. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM Remembering Alice through Camp HOPE would be amazing, as well as any extra blessing or kindness done in her name.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.