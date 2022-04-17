Alice L. Swinehart

SPRING GREEN - Alice L. Swinehart, age 83, of Spring Green, WI, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, after a brief illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green, WI. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM Remembering Alice through Camp HOPE would be amazing, as well as any extra blessing or kindness done in her name.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.