Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice Watson

Watson, Alice Jean (Outhouse)

STOUGHTON - Alice Jean (Outhouse) Watson, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, supported by her children.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Barbara (James) Lathrop of Hawkins; two sons, John Watson of Edgerton and Jeffrey (Janice) Watson of Seattle; four grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters. She is further survived by her brother, Robert (Ardys) Outhouse of Stoughton. Alice was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Watson; three sisters; and five brothers.

There will be a private family service and burial at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon. A planned memorial will take place in 2021 on a date yet to be determined.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
September 23, 2020