Watson, Alice Jean (Outhouse)

STOUGHTON - Alice Jean (Outhouse) Watson, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, supported by her children.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Barbara (James) Lathrop of Hawkins; two sons, John Watson of Edgerton and Jeffrey (Janice) Watson of Seattle; four grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters. She is further survived by her brother, Robert (Ardys) Outhouse of Stoughton. Alice was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Watson; three sisters; and five brothers.

There will be a private family service and burial at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon. A planned memorial will take place in 2021 on a date yet to be determined.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244