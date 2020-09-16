Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Allan Boley

Boley, Allan S.

GERMANTOWN – Allan S. Boley was born Aug. 8, 1976, and left his earthly family unexpectedly to go to his heavenly family on Sept. 13, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Joan and David Boley; his brother, Terrence (Jessica); his nephew, Denver; and niece, Jada. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins of the Boley and Zander families. All of the many neighbors and friends will truly miss Allan's loving heart here on Earth.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls, from 2:30 p.m. until time of Memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.

SCHMIDT & BARTELT

A.A. Schmidt & Sons

Funeral and Cremation Services

N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.

Menomonee Falls 262-251-3630

www.schmidtandbartelt.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.