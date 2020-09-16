Boley, Allan S.

GERMANTOWN – Allan S. Boley was born Aug. 8, 1976, and left his earthly family unexpectedly to go to his heavenly family on Sept. 13, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Joan and David Boley; his brother, Terrence (Jessica); his nephew, Denver; and niece, Jada. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins of the Boley and Zander families. All of the many neighbors and friends will truly miss Allan's loving heart here on Earth.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls, from 2:30 p.m. until time of Memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.

