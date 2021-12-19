Larson, Allan E. "Al"

MIDDLETON - I have been here and gone. Had good times and bad times but nothing that I and the Lord could not handle together. On Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, I passed away at my home in Middleton.

I was born on Nov. 25, 1928, to Clifford and Anna Larson in a farmhouse in Pierce County. As I was told, it was a cold and snowy night. My father and Dr. H.P. Conway waited 'til the wee hours of the morning for my arrival. Growing up I went to both grade and high school in Spring Valley, Wis. I excelled in sports and was named First Team All-Conference in both football and basketball. After high school, I attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for one semester and then I went to work for the Federal Department of Agriculture within the state of Minnesota. The Korean War had started and I was drafted into the military, where I spent two years. During that time, I married Georgia Kenyon; the most treasured gift I could have ever had was our 63 wonderful years of marriage. We had four children, Douglas, Debbie, Kathy, and Mark. After being discharged from the service, I learned the carpentry and cabinet making trade and became a building contractor for many years. Later I established a millwork business, which developed into Midwest Pre-Finishing Company, which my son, Mark, now owns and runs.

I leave behind my son, Douglas, and wife, Natasha; daughter, Kathy, and son-in-law, Ken Regenauer; son, Mark, and wife, Brenda; my brother, David; sister, Joyce Garfield; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Kenyon; grandchildren, Jenny, April, Amber, Josh, Jordan, Alyssa, Chris, Becky and Ashlee; and nine great-grandchildren. Those who've gone before me are my parents; my in-laws, Fern and Simon Kenyon; my wife, Georgia; our daughter, Debbie Hameister; and brothers-in-law, Howard Garfield and Lloyd Kenyon.

I want to thank Dr. John Ewalt, Dr. Jaya Krishma, and Dr. Brian Griffith for my health care. I also want to thank St. Luke's Lutheran Church for taking care of my spiritual needs, and my friends, Marcia and Roger Russell and Carol Bleifield, for giving me all the help I needed.

A funeral service will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date.

As I leave this earth and pass on to the next, I pray that my sins go to the devil and my soul to God in heaven and that my life may go on forever. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

