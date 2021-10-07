Clark, Allen Whipple

MADISON - Allen Whipple Clark, beloved husband and father, died peacefully on Sept. 29, 2021, after surviving 15 years with prostate cancer. Born Dec. 31, 1936, and raised in Flossmoor, Ill., he completed his education, begun at Harvard, at the UW and became a deeply rooted Madisonian. As a professor at the UW Madison School of Medicine, he was a devoted teacher and researcher until his retirement in 1998.

He spent summers his entire life at his family's place in Fish Creek, Wis., where he developed a lifelong love of sailing and tennis. His family remembers summer adventures and creative fix-it projects fondly. A generous host, good cook, genial wit, and avid tennis player into his seventies, he haunted Nielsen Tennis Stadium with a happy crew of retired professors. His life was not uneventful-at various times he was a deckhand on a freighter, a cherry picker with German prisoners of war, a union steward, a sewer project co-chair, and a student of the black widow spider. He will be missed.

Surviving are his wife, Ann; brother, George; daughter, Amy (Charles) Frochtzweig; son, Robert (Eliot Kennedy) Clark; and grandchildren, Allen and Maria Clark. Any gatherings will be planned post-COVID-19. Memorials may be made to www.wpr.org/support. For online condolences, visit www.cremationsocietyofwaukesha.com.