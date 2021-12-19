Martin, Allen Jeffrey "Jeff"

MIDDLETON - Allen Jeffrey "Jeff" Martin (78), of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Jan; sons, Joel (Mary) and Jonathan (Erika) Martin; grandchildren, McKenna and Jack Martin; and sister, Sharon Olney.

Jeff spent his life working in and for our forests, first with the US Forest Service and then with UW Extension. Following his retirement, he began a second career as a photographer, and as a volunteer with the Middleton Historical Society and Rowley House Museum. His ideas, images, and involvement leave a lasting legacy in the lives of many. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on May 22, 2022, at Lakeview Park, in Middleton.

A complete obituary and additional service details will be published at a later date.

