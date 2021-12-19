Menu
Allen "Jeff" Martin
Martin, Allen Jeffrey "Jeff"

MIDDLETON - Allen Jeffrey "Jeff" Martin (78), of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Jan; sons, Joel (Mary) and Jonathan (Erika) Martin; grandchildren, McKenna and Jack Martin; and sister, Sharon Olney.

Jeff spent his life working in and for our forests, first with the US Forest Service and then with UW Extension. Following his retirement, he began a second career as a photographer, and as a volunteer with the Middleton Historical Society and Rowley House Museum. His ideas, images, and involvement leave a lasting legacy in the lives of many. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on May 22, 2022, at Lakeview Park, in Middleton.

A complete obituary and additional service details will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
Sending our sincere sympathy to you and your family. Prayers that your memories will warm your heart and help you through the rough moments. God bless you all. Carol & George Seidel
Carol ( Cook ) & George Seidel
School
December 19, 2021
Just found out about Jeff´s passing. Sending condolences and prayers to Jan and family. In Christian Love Ed.
Ed Huested
Friend
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results