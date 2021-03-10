Rogers, Allen Ray

SUN PRAIRIE - Allen Ray Rogers, 68, of Sun Prairie, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, due to sudden health complications including cancer (bladder) and Parkinson's disease.

Al was the son of late Leo and Marjorie Rogers. He was a Sun Prairie native and graduated from Sun Prairie High School, Class of 1970.

Al spent his career as a CAD Draftsman. In 1974 he married his former wife, Monica (Hoffman) Smith, and welcomed their son, Ray.

In Al's early years, he enjoyed his time playing bass guitar in a rock and roll band he and a few friends started out of their garage. Sunday summer evenings you could always find Al at Angell Park watching the Midget races. That's not the only racing Al was fond of. His pride and joy was watching MotoGP races and racing his own motorcycles, for which he held a road racing license for 20 years. These were some of Al's fondest memories, shared with his son and close friends.

He is survived by his son, Ray (Aimee) Rogers; grandchildren, Chloe and Cooper; sister, Dawn (Paul) Blaschka; brother, Lynn Rogers; and many other special family members and friends.

May you rest in peace and race on, you will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 13 from 1-3 p.m., followed by a memorial service, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME in Sun Prairie.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-5400