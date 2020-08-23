Haag, Alma Magdalene

MOUNT HOREB - Alma Magdalene Haag died at the age of 91 on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb. She was born on April 22, 1929, in Springdale Township, the youngest of six children, to John and Regina (Alt) Strassman.

Alma is survived by her children: sons, Gary (Deb) of Dodgeville, Jeff of Anderson, Calif., Dewey (Diane), Brian (Patti) and Tracy (Jill), all of Mt. Horeb; and twin daughters, Sue (Al) Jackson of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Sandy (Blaine) Krantz of Mt. Horeb.

Alma was a caring grandma, always eager to help. She is further survived by 20 grandchildren, Kristen (Brad) Reinke, Amanda (Michael) Riemenapp, Michael Haag, and Matthew (Aleisha) Haag; Cory (Buffy), Erin, and Kyle Haag; Brad (Amanda) and Travis Haag; Nikki and Nate Haag; Emily (Ben) Morris and Sarah (Devin) Cory; Logan, Claire, Gretta, and Shiloh Krantz; Kortney Zahler, Terah (Zach) Stackhouse and Jordan Haag.

Alma also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren and two on the way. Alma's surviving in-laws include Mary Ann Haag, Fritz and Barb Haag, Chris and Jack Kellsvig, Heartsy Vagueiro and many nieces and nephews.

Alma is preceded in death by her husband, Art; and daughter-in-law, Sandi. Alma was the last living member of her family and precedents are brother, Jack (Darlene) Strassman; and sisters, Bertha (Edward) Adams, Irene (Harry) Russell, Betty (as a child) and Florence (Sister Mary Donalda).

Alma's in-laws who preceded her in death are Alban "Butch" (Emma) Haag, Romie (Norma) Haag, Wallace Haag (as a child), Klem Haag, Bill (Ethel "Toots") Haag, Lee and Carl Weber, Gladys and Dick DePrey, Teresa and Dan Cavan, and Mike Handel.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church, Mount Horeb with Father Chahm Gahng presiding.

Alma's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and their deep gratitude to the entire staff at BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb for their expert care and genuine friendship.

Mom was kind and gentle and showed her love and affection to family, friends and neighbors through her generous and quiet spirit. She loved us well and we will miss her. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077