Wheeler, Alta Rae

POYNETTE – Alta Rae Wheeler, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Poynette on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Poynette on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Father Balaraju Eturi and Father Ray Dischler concelebrating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing rules will be observed and masks will be required and provided, if necessary. Funeral services will be lived streamed; find the link @ PRCatholic.org.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.