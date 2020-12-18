Menu
Alta Wheeler
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Wheeler, Alta Rae

POYNETTE – Alta Rae Wheeler, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Poynette on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Poynette on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Father Balaraju Eturi and Father Ray Dischler concelebrating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing rules will be observed and masks will be required and provided, if necessary. Funeral services will be lived streamed; find the link @ PRCatholic.org.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Poynette, WI
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Live streamed at PRCatholic.org
WI
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Poynette, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Shawn, It was with great sadness that I learned of Alta's passing. Please accept my heartfelt condolences and hope that in a small way they help through these trying times. With deepest sympathy,
Matt Otto
December 20, 2020
May you all be surrounded by love and comfort. Thinking of you.
Sandy stiemke
December 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. Alta was a wonderful caring person.
Andrew and Steffanie Villarreal
December 19, 2020
We are very sorry your loss. She was a wonderful person.
Curtis and pat niglis
December 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful person.
Pat & Judie Wagner
December 18, 2020
