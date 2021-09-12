Beld, Alyce Marjorie (Stutz)

MADISON – Alyce Marjorie (Stutz) Beld, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her assisted living facility in Middleton. A lifetime resident of Madison, she was born on Feb. 16, 1926, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Dolga/Dowhy) Stutz. On Nov. 6, 1948, she married William "Bill" Beld. She and her husband, Bill, enjoyed 69 years of marriage and had four children.

Alyce grew up on the east side of Madison and attended Madison East High School. After graduation in 1943 she worked as a clerk-typist at Oscar Mayer. Once her four children were grown, she went back to work. Her last job of over 20 years was at American Family Insurance.

Surviving Alyce are sons, David of New York City, Daniel (Nancy) of Madison and James (Carol) of Madison; grandchildren, Ryan (Theresa), Christopher and Cory (Shaniah Peer); and great-grandchildren, Samantha, Emma Jo and Logan. Alyce is also survived by her brother, Donald Stutz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Julie Ann; her parents; her sisters, Shay, Maudia, Marie, Ruth and Gloria; and her brother, Howard.

She was buried with her husband, Bill (a World War II veteran), at Forest Hill Cemetery in the Veterans Section, with full military honors on Dec. 4, 2020. She was a sweet, loving, kind, generous and caring soul who will be dearly missed.

Due to the current COVID conditions, we will not be able to have a gathering to celebrate Alyce's life. Share online memories of Alyce or condolences by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.gundersonfh.com.

Or send cards and letters c/o:

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

Madison, WI 53716

(608) 221-5420