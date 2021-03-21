Mikkelson, Alyce (Springer)

DEERFIELD - Alyce Evelyn (Springer) Mikkelson died March 18th, 2021 with her family by her side at her home in Deerfield, WI. She was born at home on August 2nd, 1943 in Linden to Robert and Lucille (Wiesen) Springer. After attending school in Linden and Mineral Point, she graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1961. Alyce then attended Madison Area Technical College and earned a Nursing Assistant Associates Degree in 1962.

In the fall of 1967 she married Arthur Mikkelson at the First Methodist Church in Madison. She continued working in Madison until the first of her 4 sons was born in 1971, at which point she became a full-time mom and farmer's wife working on the Mikkelson family farm in Deerfield, WI. Although she called herself a housewife, there wasn't a tractor she wouldn't drive, an implement she wouldn't pull, a farm animal she wouldn't care for nor a farm task she couldn't tackle. She also enjoyed tending to her flower beds and growing a garden big enough to feed her family and more. Her wonderful cooking and baking abilities were second to none and she would happily cook a delicious multiple course meal for an army at a moment's notice.

She was an active member of St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church of Deerfield sharing her faith while teaching Sunday School and being a member of Altar Guild and Ladies Group. While her sons were in school she was an active member of the Athletic and Music Boosters and became a 2nd mom to more kids than she ever realized.

Alyce is survived by her husband Arthur; son, Alan (Susan) and twin daughters Alma Mae and Evelyn Ann; son, Andrew (Jane); and son, Aaron (Melissa) and son Cody; brother-in-law, Paul Davis of Madison; brother, Ralph (Lisa) Springer of Mineral Point; sister, Cheryll (Greg) Marr of Dodgeville; sisters-in-law, Karen (Jerry) Cook of Madison and Kathy (Brian) Graedel of Middleton; and many very special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Springer in 1948; stepfather, Curtis Faull in 1977; mother, Lucille Wiesen (Springer) Faull in 1989; son, Aric in 1998; sister, Roberta Davis in 2000; and many friends, notably Karen Grob and Linda Kapral.

A public drive through visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12 noon on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Rd, Deerfield. A private family ceremony will follow. Burial will take place in Hauge Cemetery in Deerfield. Alyce and her family deeply appreciates the compassionate care from Agrace HospiceCare and is especially thankful for Dr. Mustafa Baskaya and his team of the Dept. of Neurological Surgery at UW-Madison.

Please share your memories of Alyce by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

