Amanda Harding
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Harding, Amanda Lee

KENOSHA - Amanda Lee Harding, of Kenosha (formerly Madison), lost her battle with cancer on Sept. 10, 2021. "Lee" was born in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 2, 1943, to Don and Helen Harding (Edmondson). She was raised on Madison's West Side, where she met George Briggs, whom she married in 1961. They had six beautiful children and traveled the country, living in several states, before returning to Wisconsin to raise their children and grandchildren.

Amanda was an avid quilter and loved to research genealogy, especially her Scottish-American origins. Her great joy was making food, quilts, and clothing for others, reading books with characters in kilts, and taking care of her home and garden. She retired from a career in food service from UW Hospital in 2009, having cooked and served millions of nutritious meals for Madison residents. She loved dogs and rescued and cared for them as often as possible.

Amanda is survived by her daughter, Clarice (Jeff) Zellmer; three grandchildren, Tana Marie Stauffacher, Darya Elizabeth Zellmer, and Dmitry Viktor Zellmer; and great-grandson, Marvin James Stauffacher. Amanda was preceded in death by her parents; older sisters; husband; and five children, Elizabeth, George, Elaine, Matthew, and Bill.

A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Friday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Luncheon is to follow. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery will be a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Amanda's name to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Oct
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 19, 2021
