Lambert, Amedeo Davide

MADISON - Amedeo Davide Lambert, 30, of Madison, died on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the UW Hospital, due to Covid-19. He was born in Provo, Utah, on Feb. 6, 1990, adored firstborn to Mariapia and James David Lambert. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Robert Wellhausen; his father and stepmother, Kati Fernandez Lambert; his brother, Siriano; and half-siblings, Elias, Anise, and Iris.

It is impossible to capture a person in a few words, especially someone like Amedeo whose greatest talent was letting others know they were loved and cared for. His name in Italian means "The One who loves God," and he literally touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He could and would talk to anyone, and when you were in his company you wanted to stay. His smile and laughter were infectious. He befriended and delighted everyone he met, and being loved by Amedeo was a constant and astonishing gift. He was a passionate son, brother, stepson, and friend. He treasured his family, his extended family in Italy, and many friends, especially Jessica, Connor, and Joe, his own three musketeers who introduced him to college life and stood by him during many loving years. He transformed the life of everyone he encountered, surrounding them with his light, cheering them on, bringing comfort and understanding to them. He was so full of life that it spilled into everything he said and did.

His legacy of love is even more remarkable because at the age of 11 he was diagnosed with Friedreich's Ataxia, a rare form of muscular dystrophy. We all stood in awe at the grace, strength, and courage he used to live a full life, despite the harsh realities of a devastating disease. Rather than complain about his condition, Amedeo was hilarious, warm, fearless, very sweet, patient, generous and resilient. Even as he struggled, he sought to lift others' burdens. Having been denied his childhood dream of becoming a doctor, Amedeo spent four days a week volunteering at two local hospitals. He always lived in the present, returning to the past only to remember the very best of it. Never letting much get in his way, always on the go, he enjoyed the performing arts, music, movies, tv dramas and all kind of parties. Returning home from the hospital one morning in 2018, after undergoing a delicate procedure, he announced he was going to take a nap because he did not want to miss the Opera in the Park Concert that night. He was our inspiration, the life of the party, a gourmand who enjoyed socializing with his dear ones around a fine table, and especially loved his dates with friends in coffee shops. Amedeo died with his characteristic dignity, bravery, and poise, and did so on his own terms, with his family by his side. He experienced more trials and achieved more in his short life than most people could in several lifetimes. We are extremely proud of him. To the countless best friends who made his life a joyful one, and there are too many of you to mention here, thank you from the bottom of our hearts, you are our family. Please remember, when you smile while thinking of him, you are giving him the greatest joy. Amedeo dearest, go forth and live the fullness of your splendid, new happy life; you deserve it, beloved and treasured Son. You are cherished in every breath we take.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Madison, Wis. Those who wish to honor him are encouraged to contribute to the charity he supported the most, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.