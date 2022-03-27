Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amy Jo Johnson Gilbertson
1977 - 2022
BORN
1977
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
Send Flowers

Amy Jo Johnson Gilbertson

March 15, 1977 - March 21, 2022

EDGERTON - Amy Jo Johnson Gilbertson, age 45, passed on, due to an automobile accident, in the early morning hours of Monday, March 21, 2022.

She was born in Madison on March 15, 1977, the daughter of Clarence "Gomer" and Joyce Johnson. Amy Jo knew how to light up a room and her laughter was infectious. She managed every aspect of the Pleasant Springs Pub and enjoyed talking with everyone who entered. Amy Jo loved mustangs and hot rods. She enjoyed riding horses, playing horseshoes, painting, and peacocks. On September 18, 2021 Amy Jo married Stoney Gilbertson. Together they enjoyed going out to eat, car shows and the drag strip, and their two dogs. Amy Jo did everything on a large scale. She was a great person to everyone she met.

Amy Jo will be missed and is lovingly survived by her family, including husband, Stoney; children: Audrey (Orrin) Johnson-Groeschl, Katlyn and Brodey Gilbertson; parents; brother, Jerry (Shelli) Johnson; and wonderful friends.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton. Please share your memories of Amy Jo by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street P.O. Box 231, Stoughton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
March 27, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results