Amy Jo Johnson Gilbertson

March 15, 1977 - March 21, 2022

EDGERTON - Amy Jo Johnson Gilbertson, age 45, passed on, due to an automobile accident, in the early morning hours of Monday, March 21, 2022.

She was born in Madison on March 15, 1977, the daughter of Clarence "Gomer" and Joyce Johnson. Amy Jo knew how to light up a room and her laughter was infectious. She managed every aspect of the Pleasant Springs Pub and enjoyed talking with everyone who entered. Amy Jo loved mustangs and hot rods. She enjoyed riding horses, playing horseshoes, painting, and peacocks. On September 18, 2021 Amy Jo married Stoney Gilbertson. Together they enjoyed going out to eat, car shows and the drag strip, and their two dogs. Amy Jo did everything on a large scale. She was a great person to everyone she met.

Amy Jo will be missed and is lovingly survived by her family, including husband, Stoney; children: Audrey (Orrin) Johnson-Groeschl, Katlyn and Brodey Gilbertson; parents; brother, Jerry (Shelli) Johnson; and wonderful friends.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton. Please share your memories of Amy Jo by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244