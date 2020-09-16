Offerdahl, Amy Jo

MADISON – Amy Jo Offerdahl, age 80, passed away on Sept. 13, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on June 10, 1940, in Rock Bridge, Wis., the daughter of Joe and Margaret (Janney) Sugden. She graduated from Richland Center High School in 1958, and then moved to Madison. Amy married William Carl "Bill" Offerdahl on June 8, 1963. She was a caring wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a dedicated homemaker to her family. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and attending sports events, especially UW Badgers football and hockey games.

She is survived by her sons, Perry and Brian (Stacey); granddaughter, Amanda (Brian) Basham; grandsons, Taylor and Trentin; great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Owen and Audrey; and brother, Robert (Betty) Sugden.

A visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A private family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Madison.

