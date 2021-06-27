Romine, Andrea

SUN PRAIRIE - Andrea Romine, age 64, Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away from pancreatic cancer at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, Wis., on April 29, 2021.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 2, 1956, to John and Phyllis (Jones) Romine of Paola, Kan. She and her family of eight moved to Paola, Kan., in 1969. She graduated from Paola High School in 1974.

Andrea attended the University of Kansas, graduating with a B.A. in speech pathology and audiology and later an M.S. in education administration.

Andrea was an acclaimed musician. She started with piano at age 4 and continued playing forever. She began playing the cello at age 9 and brilliantly continued through college. She won countless awards, played in the UK Symphonic Orchestra, many Kansas State Orchestras, for organizations, churches, and the Kansas City Youth Symphony for many years, as well as in the Paola High School Band. She played the baritone in the university's Marching Jayhawks. Andrea was gifted with perfect pitch.

She worked at several universities. Her first job was at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, as a resident hall director. There she got Doc Severinson and his Tonight Show Band to play a concert. At Loyola University-Chicago she was housing's Director of Operations and Conferencing. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison she was Conference Manager in the Division of Residence Life and later worked in the Medical School.

Andrea also worked for Dean Health System, managing five departments in central scheduling in support of medical programs. She then worked at the Central Wisconsin Center as the assistant to the medical director.

Her final job was with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the Provost Office as the executive staff assistant and in Facilities, Planning and Management until retiring in 2019 due to difficulties surrounding her pancreatic cancer.

Andrea adopted and cherished three children, Shameka, Brittany, and John, all of Madison, Wis. She worked tirelessly to aid and assist her children into adulthood.

She loved working with her daughter, Brittany, and her successful small business, Tiger Lily Seeds, which received grants throughout Wisconsin for its success in growing, cultivating, harvesting, and selling native wildflowers.

Andrea diligently worked with Adults with Disabilities in Stoughton and in Madison to create employment opportunities, housing, and independent living.

She was an accomplished seamstress. Knitting and crocheting with wool was a passion. Andrea owned a spinning wheel and worked with many types of wool from around the world. She visited sheep farms around Wisconsin and acquired many sheep figurines.

She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Madison, singing in its choir and playing handbells.

Andrea was preceded in death by her father, John Romine of Paola, Kan.; her brother, Guy Romine; and a niece, Coy Conner, Paola, Kan.

She is survived by her three children, Shameka, Brittany, and John Romine; her mother, Phyllis Romine of Paola, Kan.; four siblings, James Romine of Lawrence, Kan., Beth Conner and Carrie Howell of Paola, Kan., and Gwen Romine of Overland Park, Kan.

Andrea will also be dearly missed by her dear friend, Jim Gendreau of Sun Prairie, Wis.

Andrea was cremated. Her remains were placed in a green cemetery, Natural Path Sanctuary, Verona, Wis., after a small service with her children, close friends, and family at her chosen site.

No flowers, please; instead, donate to a charity of your choosing in her honor.

A memorial will be held at a later date at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Madison.