Andrew Aschenbrenner
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Aschenbrenner, Andrew "Jim"

MADISON – Andrew "Jim" Aschenbrenner, age 72, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his Madison home with his wife and son present. He was born on June 28, 1948, in Dixon, Ill., to Bill and Ruth Aschenbrenner.

He married Lori Trulson, on his birthday, June 28, 1980, at Villas Park in Madison. They just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. They have a son together, Max.

Jim was a delivery driver for several years and also was a CNA for several years, a job that he truly loved.

In December of 2008 he was given a second lease on life; thanks to a selfless donor, Jim received a liver transplant due to liver cancer.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lori; sons, James Gregory (Christine) and Max Ryan; a daughter, Amy Lynne; light of his life, his granddaughter, Marisa Nicole; grandson, Gregory James; sister, Kathy Rankin; and many other family and friends.

Due to the current health concerns, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a future date.

Special thanks to all his UW doctors and nurses.

We will miss you but know that you are at peace.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 20, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.