Krohn, Andrew Patrick "Andy"

CROSS PLAINS/MADISON - Andrew Patrick "Andy" Krohn, age 55, passed away on Sept. 13, 2021, after a lifelong battle with diabetes.

He was born in Fort Atkinson, Wis., on Jan. 7, 1966, to Ronald and Nancy (Weaver) Krohn. He graduated from Verona High School in 1984 and studied at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He spent almost 30 years of his work life at FIS, performing hundreds of training sessions to their clients.

Over the past several years, Andy showed his true spirit of living every day for today with his exceptional wit. His favorite pastimes were meeting up with his friends at his "Cheers" hangout, the Bristled Boar, posting his opinions on Facebook, and watching TV game shows. He claimed that he knew Jeopardy answers better than any contestant, but that was never proven.

He is survived by his parents, Ron and Nancy Krohn of Verona, Wis.; three sisters, Amy (Malcolm) James of London, England, Kathy (Craig) Mayer of Madison, Wis., and Jennifer Jamison of Minneapolis, Minn.; and one brother, Nick (Jamie) Krohn of Madison, Wis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The Krohn family would like to send a special thank you to all of his friends, especially "the Scotts," who provided unconditional support to Andy over the past few years.

A die-hard Badgers fan, Packers fan and Cubs fan, Andy will certainly be flying his pennant high in heaven and will most likely be heard greeting his friends with"it is what it is."

A celebration of life will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME - Madison West, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI 53705 on Friday, Nov. 26. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a memorial service ceremony at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial contributions to be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org.

