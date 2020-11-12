Schiffer, Andrew Jon

MADISON - Andrew Jon "Andy" "Drew" Schiffer passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at home. He was born on July 16, 1964, the son of Henry and Jean (McAdams) Schiffer.

Andy grew up in Madison on Meadowood Drive and graduated from Memorial High School with the class of '82. He worked at the Green Lantern where he made many friends. Prior to that, he worked pouring concrete, where he was affectionately known as "Concrete Drew."

Andy's favorite pastime was fishing; whether it was a hot summer day or a bitter cold day on the ice, you would find him sharing fishing stories. He fondly donated his time to the Take a Vet Fishing held in Madison in 2019. He was always cheering on his favorite sports teams (Badgers, Brewers and Packers).

Andy was a loving, gentle soul and loyal beyond words. If someone needed something, he was the first to offer. He put others before himself and would literally give the shirt off his back to someone in need. Andy made friends easily and took the time to listen and genuinely care about how others were feeling. He was thrilled to see you, had an infectious laugh and was the life of the party. He kept people rolling in laughter because he could find humor in any circumstance. He was great with kids because he was a kid at heart.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Jean. He has left a big hole in the hearts of his siblings, Sharon (Randy) Blaschka, Tim (Robin) Schiffer, Teresa (Jeff) Sweeney, Craig Olson, Maureen (Joel) Tennison; and many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Due to COVID, a celebration of Andy's life will be held at a future date. The family asks that you share your stories and favorite memories and pictures of Andy (Drew) online at https://www.cremationsocietyofmadison.com/obituary?name=andrew-jon-schiffer.

Memorial donations in Andy's name can be made to takeavetfishing.org.