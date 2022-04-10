Andrew "Andy" Allen Shackleton

July 29, 1985 - April 4, 2022

EVANSVILLE - Andrew "Andy" Allen Shackleton, age 36, of Evansville, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. He was born on July 29, 1985, in Stoughton, the son of Tim and Patty (Klitzke) Shackleton.

Andy grew up in Fitchburg and graduated from Oregon High School in 2004. He earned his Criminal

Justice degree from MATC but eventually followed in his father's footsteps working for the City of Fitchburg in the Parks/Utility department, devoting 16 years. He married Ashlee Coorough on Aug. 30, 2019, in Fort Atkinson, WI.

Andy was an avid and accomplished outdoorsman who participated in every active hunting and fishing season. You could find him casting for small mouth bass on the river, tossing for muskies on the lakes, placing tip-ups on the ice, waiting patiently for the big buck in a tree stand, or sitting behind a duck blind. The outdoors wasn't just a hobby for Andy, but a place to gather with his closest friends and family to create lasting memories. Last summer he was honored to share his love of fishing with his best buddy, his son, Ethan, on weekly fishing excursions on Lake Koshkonong.

Andy was also an avid sports fan. He cheered proud and passionately for his teams, the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks. Andy also loved to play sports and continued his love of playing softball into his adult years. He stuck by the sides of his closest Oregon buddies and played 17 years of slow pitch softball with his dearest friends. As a member of the team, he took pride in being a natural leader, cheerleader and clutch homerun hitter.

Andy's biggest wish in life was to have a family of his own. After meticulously planning and executing the most amazing engagement in 2018, he married his bride, Ashlee, in 2019. The wedding was truly unforgettable and is talked about often. At the end of 2020, Andy had the tremendous honor of becoming a father to his dear son, Ethan Arthur. Ethan was the shining light in Andy's life and Andy couldn't wait to share his love of the outdoors with his little buddy. He was determined to guide Ethan into being the best hunter, fisherman, sports fanatic and genuine human-being. Andy's infectious laugh, lovable personality and quirky mannerisms will continue to shine through his son for the years to come.

Andy is survived by his wife, Ashlee; son, Ethan Arthur; two cats, Rain and Luna; parents, Tim and Patty; three brothers, Dan, Josh (Merab) and Jordan (Brittany) Shackleton; nephew, Collen; in-laws, Gail and Terry Coorough; brother-in-law, Ben Coorough; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Art and Barb Shackleton and Marv and Bert Klitzke.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Directly following the visitation, a time of sharing and storytelling will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to foundations near to Andy's heart. Take 'em Outdoors, https://www.takeemoutdoors.org/donate/ is a non-profit charity dedicated to taking children with severe or terminal illnesses into the outdoors, as well as combat wounded veterans. Andy loved his furry children as well and adopted his first cat from Madison Cat Project madisoncatproject.org/donate who support the ability to give cats another chance at life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

