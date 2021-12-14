Harsha, Angela T.

SPRING GREEN - An angel left this Earth Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Angela Theresa Gassen Harsha, 95, of Spring Green, Wis. passed away peacefully in her sleep at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wis., surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 21, 1926, at home near Richland Center, to Richard and Clara (Faber) Gassen.

Angela grew up on the Gassen family farm in Ash Creek. She met and married Berton Harsha, Jr. on Feb. 2, 1946. They lived on the Harsha family farm near Boaz, then moved to Janesville for a few years before returning to the Boaz farm. After Berton Harsha passed away (1971), she moved to Sextonville, and worked as a CNA at Pine Valley Manor. She would meet Don Turrell (her later partner in life) and both would retire to Florida. They lived happily for many years there before moving back to Wis. to be closer to family. Her greatest joys in life were taking care of and guiding her children and helping others. She will always be remembered and revered by family, friends, and others as a giver to all.

Angela is survived by her children, Daniel (Barb) Harsha, Richard (Lauretta) Harsha, Cathleen (Tim) Cole, Steven (Sonya) Harsha, Coletta (Dan) McLimans, Joseph (Lea Putnam) Harsha, and Colleen (Wade) Breunig; grandchildren, Shane, Dennis, Lea, Miriam, Misty, Barry, Nathan, Autumn, Adam, Chris, Ashley, Theresa, Jennifer, Hannah, Carrie, Michael, Cara, Justin, Jessica, Zach, Alicia, Matt, Neil, Rachel, Nick, Kaitlyn, Jacob and 22 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her partner, Don Turell;a daughter, Candace Wood; a grandson, Kyle Wood; as well as nine brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N Wright Road, Janesville, Wis., 53546. We'd like to give a special thanks to The Meadows, Spring Green, Wis. for their amazing care of our mother, Angela.

Visitation: Friday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. -11 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. both at CLARY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Richland Center, Wis. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com